Stephen A. Smith mourns Steelers loss to Cowboys with hilarious photo
Any time the Dallas Cowboys lose, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith can't wait to roast the team on First Take.
Unfortunately for him, he didn't get that opportunity following Week 5 after the Cowboys scored an incredible win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is apparently Stephen A.'s favorite team.
Ahead of Monday's show, Stephen A. mourned his team's loss with a hilarious photo on social media.
MORE: Stephen A. Smith predictably couldn't wait to roast Cowboys' Week 2 stinker
"Getting ready for today after the Cowboys beat my Steelers," Stephen A. wrote on X.
As you may expect, Cowboys fans roasted Stephen A. in the comments section, which he had to see coming.
With the win, the Cowboys move to 3-2 on the season, while the Steelers suffered their second straight loss after starting the season red hot with a 3-0 record.
Up next for Dallas is a return home to AT&T Stadium where they will host the Detroit Lions. The Steelers, meanwhile, will head to Sin City for a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
