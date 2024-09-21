Stephen Jones addresses Cowboys opponents' fans flooding AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones addressed the growing presence of opposing teams' fans at AT&T Stadium during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.
The trend became apparent after a large number of New Orleans Saints fans attended last Sunday’s game and made their presence felt.
"Well, it happens. You don’t love it but I also understand people don’t get here very often," said Jones.
“We haven’t played the Saints here a lot in this building. Of course, it’s an easy ride for a lot of Saints fans that are right across the way in Louisiana, so we know on occasion that’s going to happen. Obviously, we prefer to have everybody sitting in that (stadium) a Cowboys fan."
While acknowledging the issue, Jones pointed out that the Cowboys often enjoy a similar advantage when traveling.
“We’re certainly the beneficiary of that on the road most of the time, in terms of having large percentages of Cowboys fans in opposing teams’ stadiums,” he said.
Jones admitted that, in a perfect world, every seat at AT&T Stadium would be filled by Cowboys fans, but he recognized that might not always be realistic.
“If we had our preference, honestly, no, I’d like 100% of them to be Cowboys fans, but also know that can be unrealistic," he added.
As the Cowboys prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens next, Jones and the team may once again see a sizable turnout of visiting fans, causing the EVP to remain practical in his outlook on the lack of home field advantage for America's Team.
