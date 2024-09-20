Cowboys D becomes first since NFL merger to hit this troubling mark
The Dallas Cowboys defense just became the first team to accomplish something since the 1970 NFL merger.
Normally, this headline would excite Cowboys fans, considering the talent on defense. However, after the way Dallas played last Sunday, it’s no surprise that this record is far from a cause for celebration.
According to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, the Dallas Cowboys are the "1st team since 1970 Merger to allow 44+ points in consecutive home games."
Yikes, the first game was one that all Cowboys fans would like to forget, as they lost 48-32 to their NFL rival, the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. The second was this past Sunday, when the Cowboys were embarrassingly defeated by the New Orleans Saints, 44-19.
It seems when the Cowboys are clicking, every aspect of their offense, defense, and special teams thrives. However, when they lose, the entire team falls to a level reminiscent of Pop Warner football.
It's understandable for a cornerback to have a rough game now and then or for a team to struggle with stopping the run. However, for Dallas, it appears every aspect of the team crumbles in the face of adversity.
It’s clear that some, if not a majority of the players are giving their all and want to win, as seen with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, who relentlessly chase down every opponent. However, it’s concerning to see the team crumble the way they do.
Whether it’s the system or key players making mistakes at crucial moments, the Cowboys must address these issues to avoid another early playoff exit or potentially missing the playoffs entirely.
