Stephen Jones hints Cowboys could turn to Trey Lance in Dak's absence
The Dallas Cowboys suffered their fifth loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 9. However, that wasn't the worst news for the team.
Dak Prescott left the game early with a hamstring injury and will miss multiple weeks.
While Prescott recovers, the Cowboys are expected to start primary backup Cooper Rush, who stepped in to replace Dak during the Falcons game.
MORE: Jerry Jones remains supportive of Mike McCarthy despite Cowboys' struggles
But what about Trey Lance?
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones discussed the team's quarterback situation during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan and acknowledged Dallas could give Trey Lance another opportunity to prove himself.
During the preseson, Lance made some incredible plays with his legs during the preseason. However, he also struggled with any consistency in the passing game. In the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Lance threw five interceptions.
His arm has been a liability, so unless the team plans to primarily use Lance in specialty packages, starting him over Rush would make no sense -- unless they want to tank the season.
Up next for the Cowboys is a return home to AT&T Stadium where they will host the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game
Dak Prescott gives brutally honest reaction to latest Dallas Cowboys loss