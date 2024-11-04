Jerry Jones remains supportive of Mike McCarthy despite Cowboys' struggles
A disappointing 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 dropped the Dallas Cowboys' record to 3-5, increasing the pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy.
Now in his fifth and final year under contract as head coach, McCarthy has guided the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-5 finishes and two NFC East titles. As they reach the midway point of the 2024 season, Dallas finds itself in an unusual position.
Despite the recent rocky stretch, owner Jerry Jones remains steadfast in supporting his head coach.
"I’m good with Mike," Jones stated to reporters. "I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. I know how good he works. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record."
Jones further emphasized McCarthy's strong relationship with the players and his intense competitive drive.
“He’s really good with the players," Jones added. "They think highly of him. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly. So, I’m just giving you this, I like the positives I see. And by the way, frankly, some of the best coaches I’ve been around, I got to see them when times were bad.”
The long time owner emphasized the importance of patience and perseverance, drawing from his past experiences. Jones referred to the early challenges faced by the Cowboys under the legendary coach Jimmy Johnson, who won only eight games in his first two seasons but ultimately led the team to multiple Super Bowl victories.
"I’ve had experience of having times when you were questioning and thinking about maybe doing it differently. But I’ve had good experience with staying with it," Jones explained.
Even with the Cowboys facing a turbulent period, Jones continues to support McCarthy, even as the head coach's position becomes increasingly precarious.
The pressing question is how much patience Jones has left as he grows increasingly restless, especially with the possibility of Dallas experiencing its first losing season since 2020, which was also McCarthy's first year as head coach.
