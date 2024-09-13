3 reasons the Cowboys will beat the Saints
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to start their season 2-0 when they welcome the New Orleans Saints to Jerry's world on Sunday. The Saints will also be looking to keep a perfect record after dismantling the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.
So, how can the Cowboys take down the Saints in Week 2?
Here are 3 reasons the Cowboys will be victorious.
3. Stop The Pass Rush
The Cowboys have a young unit with the offensive line starting two rookies in left tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe. Their first test was against a monstrous Cleveland Browns defensive front that accumulated three sacks in the Week One matchup.
Last week, the Saints had four sacks against a lowly Panthers squad. The Cowboys' offensive line will put up a better performance than the Panthers did. However, the Saints still proved they could get to the quarterback no matter the competition's level of talent. Stopping the pass rush will be vital in a Cowboys victory.
2. Exploit The Secondary
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Saints were the 15th-best team in pass coverage last week. Those numbers are not a good forecast for a team that was playing the worst team in the league and now will be facing a formidable duo in Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Look for the Cowboys to open up downfield early and often.
1. Keep Up The Pressure
While the Saints got to the quarterback often last week, so did the Cowboys. Dallas had 40 team pressures last week, with the Detroit Lions coming in second at 29. Mike Zimmer's fingerprints are all over this defense, like a toddler who just found a bag of Cheetos. The Saints allowed just one sack last week, but something tells me that QB Derek Carr could be in for a long day on Sunday.
