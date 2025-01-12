Cowboy Roundup: The Derrick Henry mistake, Who will call plays in 2025?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. How was the start of everyone's Wild Card Weekend? Watching two AFC games go in the books was enjoyable, but the real meat and potatoes come on Sunday.
It's tough to choose a rooting interest in the NFC, however, because today's game features the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the team who started this downfall.
Let's just hope everyone has fun.
While we wait for today's playoff games to get underway, let's take a spin around the old internet block and check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Derrick Henry regret
Saturday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was the latest reminder for Cowboys fans about what they missed out on.
But, Jerry Jones said the team couldn't afford him, right?
Oh what could have been.
Who will lead Cowboys offense in 2025?
While everyone is busy discussing Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys head coaching saga. There is another big issue at hand. Who will be calling plays? If McCarthy returns, will he retain play-calling duties or be forced to give them up?
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the options for Dallas, including current offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer who is in line for a promotion.
"If the ownership tried to please the fanbase by giving an offensive coordinator the keys again, while also keeping Mike McCarthy, they could simply turn to the incumbent OC," the website writes. "The former OC for the Rams, Jets, Seahawks, and Georgia Bulldogs has more than enough experience for the role but has been unable to hold down the position for very long in the past. That could be a red flag for Dallas."
But, there are also more options.
