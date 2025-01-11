Cowboys, Jerry Jones get destroyed during Texans Wild Card Game
Just when we thought the Dallas Cowboys couldn't hurt us in the playoffs, we were reminded that we're never safe.
As the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers faced off at NRG Stadium, a bright glare was visible in the middle of the field. By the end of the first quarter, the glare began to move toward the sideline.
MORE: Cowboys' Stephen Jones hilariously trolled during Cotton Bowl national anthem
That got the attention of the announce crew as Ian Eagle and Charles Davis joked about pitching in for blinds. That's when Davis took it home and said "I think they're making some in Dallas."
This was a clear shot at the fact that Dallas has had issues with the sun impacting games at AT&T Stadium.
A prime example was when CeeDee Lamb was unable to catch a touchdown pass due to the glare against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to some embarrassing back and forth between Jones and the star wideout.
It's been a rough weekend for Jones, who was booed loudly when shown on the big screen at his own stadium during the Texas-Ohio State game.
Of course with Jerry, he's probably just glad that his team is being discussed.
