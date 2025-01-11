Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones still have a lot of work to do & the clock is ticking
It is crunch time for the Dallas Cowboys. The team has only a matter of days until head coach Mike McCarthy's contract expires on January 14, and owner Jerry Jones still has a lot of work to do.
According to the latest update on the McCarthy saga, there has been no progress despite days of talking between the two parties.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the latest on NFL Countdown ahead of the start of Wild Card Weekend.
According to Schefty, there has been "substantial football conversations" between Jones and McCarthy, but there has not been any substantial conversations "regarding a future contract" between the two.
When the Cowboys denied the Chicago Bears' request to interview McCarthy, it seemed like momentum was in his favor to return to the Dallas sidelines in 2025.
However, the longer this goes on, the more likely it seems that the two sides will part ways.
If that is the case, what was the point? You missed out on getting early interviews with the top head coaching candidates on the market and are now trying to make up ground.
Oh yeah, this is Jerry Jones, so the point was always to remain in the headlines. When you look at it that way, it was a success.
