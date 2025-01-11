Cowboys current roster is primary reason Mike McCarthy should be retained
The head coaching sage for the Dallas Cowboys remains at a standstill. Mike McCarthy has just a few days left on his contract and new reports say he and Jerry Jones have been talking — but not necessarily about the future.
Considering how Jones has operated as of late, any decision on McCarthy's future will likely come just before his contract officially runs out. Most experts believe his ultimate choice will be to keep the veteran around for a few more years.
There are mixed feelings on this among the fan base, even though McCarthy has the support of several key players such as Dak Prescott. That support is just one reason it makes sense to keep McCarthy, but Prescott's age is another.
Entering his 10th season in the league, Prescott is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Asking him to start over now would be a tough pill to swallow — especially when the Cowboys went 12-5 in the three previous seasons when Prescott was healthy.
Prescott isn't the only veteran who has had success under McCarthy either. CeeDee Lamb has become one of the best wideouts in the NFL and like Dak, he signed a massive extension this offseason.
While the presence of Prescott and Lamb would make the job appealing, their salaries also make it tough to consider any major overhauls — which might be necessary under a new coach.
In the end, a short-term deal for McCarthy might be the best call. We know he can handle Jones and he's proven he can get them into the postseason.
Giving him 3-4 years and tying him and Dak together to see if they can bring it home won't be universally popular, but if we're being honest, whoever Jones picks to replace McCarthy wouldn't be either.
