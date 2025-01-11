Cowboys must painfully move on from long-time defensive star
All the talk around the Dallas Cowboys right now is about the front office trying to make a deal to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy.
In classic Cowboys fashion, the franchise is dragging on a situation that should have already been decided.
However, there are plenty of other decisions the front office has to make this offseason, including the future of long-time defensive star DeMarcus Lawrence.
Lawrence becomes a free agent this offseason. The former second-round pick has spent all eleven seasons of his career in Dallas.
The 2024 campaign was not ideal for Lawrence, as a foot injury sidelined him all the way back in Week 4, and he touched the field again this season.
Even though he only played four games this season. Lawrence finished the year with three sacks and one forced fumble.
2022 and 2023 were Pro Bowl seasons for Lawrence; however, can a soon to be 12-year veteran come back from an injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2024 season?
Getting younger talent to rush the passer has become vital around the entire league. Unless the team is worried about the injury history of DeMarvion Overshown, then it might be time to let Lawrence see what the open market can bring him.
