7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
With a record of 7-10, the Dallas Cowboys didn't qualify for the NFL Playoffs this season. That doesn't mean there won't be players the fan base is familiar with participating in the postseason.
There are former Cowboys on rosters in both conference playoffs, including Ezekiel Elliott who recently signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Elliott won't suit up since he was left on the practice squad, but if they advance, he might get another shot in the Divisional Round.
For this now, however, let's look at seven former Cowboys who should be involved in their team's playoff plans.
Peyton Hendershot, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
With Brevyn Spann-Ford making the 53-man roster, the Cowboys traded Peyton Hendershot to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's their third tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray and had just five receptions for 51 yards on the year.
A former undrafted free agent, Hendershot is an athletic tight end who can do damage in the passing game — when he gets the opportunity.
Neville Gallimore, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Neville Gallimore was part of the Cowboys' 2020 draft class which became legendary thanks to Jerry Jones making selections from his $250 million yacht.
The Oklahoma product was their third selection after they took CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs. Gallimore never turned into a star but he was a productive defensive lineman who recorded 90 tackles and 4.0 sacks in four seasons.
He's now with the Los Angeles Rams after spending a short time with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. He started four games while playing in 14 and could be a factor for them.
Tyler BIadasz, C, Washington Commanders
One of the major steals from the 2020 class for Dallas was Tyler Biadasz. The Wisconsin center was added in Round 4 and was an underrated player who worked his way into a three-year, $30 million deal.
He started 15 games for Washington and is a big part of their turnaround.
Dante Fowler, EDGE, Washington Commanders
Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn took the job with the Washington Commanders and signed several former Cowboys. In addition to Tyler Biadaz, he also brought pass-rusher Dante Fowler, Jr.
Fowler led the way with 10.5 sacks — which tops the 10 he had in two seasons with Dallas.
Dorance Armstrong, DE, Washington Commanders
Another Commander to follow Quinn was Dorance Armstrong. A fourth-round pick from Kansas, Armstrong earned a three-year deal worth $33 million. He recorded 39 tackles and 5.0 sacks for the Commanders, proving to be a valuable member of their defensive line.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
A fourth-round pick from Stanford in 2018, Dalton Schultz broke out in his third season with Dallas. He put up 615 yards and four touchdowns on 63 receptions that year and finished his five seasons there with 211 receptions for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2023 and played his way into a multi-year deal. Schultz saw his numbers drop this year with 53 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns but is still an important piece for Houston.
Dan Campbell, Head Coach, Detroit Lions
We go way back to the Bill Parcells era for this one.
When Parcells took over as the Dallas head coach in 2003, he wanted to build a tougher roster. That included signing tight end Dan Campbell who was a physical player.
Campbell spent three years in Dallas and has 25 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his career with the Detroit Lions, which is the same team he now coaches.
Detroit has the No. 1 seed in the NFC after going 15-2. Campbell is 39-28-1 overall with the Lions and has a 2-1 record in the postseason.
