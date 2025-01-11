Cowboys urged to upgrade surprise position this offseason
Without a playoff berth this year, the Dallas Cowboys are already in offseason mode. Currently, they're still trying to figure things out with Mike McCarthy — which is taking much longer than expected.
Once they get their head coach under contract, whether it's McCarthy or someone else, they have to turn their attention to the roster. There are several areas of concern, including running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and the offensive line.
MORE: 7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
However, one writer believes there's another spot they need to look at.
David Howman of Blogging The Boys is urging Dallas to consider an upgrade at tight end following a frustrating season for Jake Ferguson. A breakout player in 2023, Ferguson's numbers dipped in 2024.
The third-year tight end finished with 494 yards on 59 receptions. He not only saw his yards per catch drop to 8.4 but failed to get into the end zone for the first time in his career.
MORE: Cowboys' Stephen Jones hilariously trolled during Cotton Bowl national anthem
According to Howman, Ferguson's numbers were alarming. He states that "Ferguson was not only the least efficient tight end in the league this year but the least efficient tight end in NFL history" when using the Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement metric.
Even more troubling was his sudden "sloppy play."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
"Ferguson also got sloppy in his play, too. Coming into the year, he had never fumbled the ball; he did so four times on the season, losing two of them," Howman wrote. "He also managed to lead all skill players in penalties with nine despite missing three games.
"The Cowboys were banking on him having another strong year, but Ferguson turned sharply in the wrong direction."
Howman correctly points to injuries and subpar quarterback play that may have contributed to Ferguson's performance. What the front office has to do now is decide whether or not he can return to form if those two factors improve.
If not, they might need to find someone to push him for his spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider
Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away
How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?
Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc