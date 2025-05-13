Tony Romo praises Cowboys for George Pickens trade, impact on team
Dallas Cowboys Nation is still buzzing about the trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens, giving the Dallas offense the deep threat it desperately needs.
Not only is Pickens one of the best deep threats in the NFL, but he is a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb and has made everyone forget about the team bypassing wide receiver in the NFL Draft.
The plan was in place all along, with the Cowboys and Steelers reportedly discussing the deal prior to the draft.
Now that it is official, everyone has their thoughts on how the deal will work out for the Cowboys. Former star quarterback Tony Romo is among those who believes it was a great move for the team, and he credited the team for making the splash.
If he can come into Dallas motivated and put his best foot forward in the offense opposite CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys' passing attack could be a dangerous force in 2025.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
As long as Pickens can avoid any of the off-field drama that allegedly soured the locker room in Pittsburgh, the move should be worth the risk.
At the very least, it's going to be fun to watch.
