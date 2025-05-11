Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?
The Dallas Cowboys held their rookie minicamp last weekend, giving them their first chance to see what their incoming class offers. The rookies also had their first glimpse of what it's like to play for America's Team.
That included them getting their first pep talk from owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who spoke with the class. Jones covered several topics, including his faith in the coaching staff as well as the opportunity the players have in front of them.
Jones also seemed to let the team's Week 1 opponent slip.
"We need you to be smart and come in here and dig and go for it and get it out so we can line up against the Giants."
If that is indeed the matchup, it will be the 12th time the two teams have met in Week 1. Dallas has dominated their rival when facing them to kick off the season, boasting a record of 10-1 in season openers. The only time the Giants got the win to kick off the season against the Cowboys was in Week 1 of the 2016 season, which was Dak Prescott's debut.
Their last meeting in Week 1 was in 2023, which was the most lopsided contest between the two teams. Dallas won 40-0, kicking off their third straight 12-win campaign with a huge victory.
The official NFL schedule release will take place on Wednesday, May 14.
