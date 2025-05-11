Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move
While they didn't make any huge additions in NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys were far more active this offseason than they were in 2024. The move that got the most attention was signing running back Javonte Williams, but one that could be the most beneficial largely went under-the-radar.
Looking to bolster their pass rush, Dallas signed Dante Fowler Jr., someone they know well. Fowler, who had 10.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2024, spent the prior two seasons in Dallas. During that time, he had 50 tackles and 10 sacks in a reserve pass-rushing role.
Fowler is expected to play a similar role this year with Micah Parsons, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland all working in the rotation with him. Even with the success he had with Dallas, Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman called the Fowler reunion the most "head-scratching" move of the offseason for Dallas.
"Fowler received a reasonable contract worth up to $8 million after an outstanding year in Washington. However, the Cowboys should [be] very familiar with Fowler after he played in Dallas during 2022-2023, and might be counting on too much given those mediocre results and his age (31)."
Calling Fowler's results in Dallas "mediocre" isn't exactly fair. During those two years he was in Big D, he split time with Williams, Dorance Armstrong, and Chauncey Golston as reserve pass rushers. Despite all the talent around him, he still provided a consistent rush off the edge.
His age also shouldn't be a concern since he's again going to work in a committee. Fowler won't be asked to carry a heavy load on his own, but can concentrate on doing what he does best — attack the quarterback.
That said, if this was their most confusing move, the Cowboys did a great job this offseason.
