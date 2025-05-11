Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road
After going 7-10 in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get back on track in 2025. They've made some huge changes as they turn to a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer and added more firepower — including the addition of wide receiver George Pickens.
While they should be praised for being proactive this offseason, they still face a daunting task with one of the toughest schedules in the league.
There are several tough opponents that Dallas will have to overcome, but according to Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe, the toughest challenger will be a team they know well. Soppe says the biggest obstacle for the Cowboys will be heading to Detroit to take on the Lions.
"America’s team has to travel to Detroit to face the team that America has fallen in love with recently. The Lions went into Jerry’s World in Week 6 of last season and won by 38 points. If a healthy Dak Prescott can post a competitive effort on the road against a top-tier team in the conference, it would go a long way toward proving that this team is ready to compete for a playoff spot in a strong NFC East."
Dallas won in a controversial contest in 2023, but the Lions made a statement last year by humiliating the Cowboys at home. The Cowboys have a chance to erase that awful performance from their memory, while getting revenge in Detroit.
In years past, they've folded in the face of such challenges. This test will prove whether or not Brian Schottenheimer's culture change is working.
