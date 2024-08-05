WATCH: Trey Lance dart at training camp shows why Cowboys have faith in him
The third week of training camp kicked off Monday for the Dallas Cowboys and Bri Amaranthus is in Oxnard keeping an eye on everything taking place with America’s Team.
One clip she shared via social media was of Trey Lance, the backup quarterback who has been off to a slow start, throwing an absolute dart. Lance is trying to take the QB2 spot from Cooper Rush but multiple interceptions had fans questioning what the front office saw in Lance.
With just one pass, the North Dakota State legend reminded everyone why they have faith in him.
MORE: NFL writer thinks Trey Lance can excel if Cowboys are willing to adapt
Lance is a dual-threat quarterback who made the throw while sliding to his left and throwing across his body. It might not look like much at first, but this is a bullseye from Lance, and not an easy throw to make.
Of course, it’s still just a pass in practice. If the fourth-year signal-caller is going to make the leap up the depth chart, he needs to prove he can deliver in live action.
He’s going to get his chance this Sunday when the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams face off in the preseason opener. Head coach Mike McCarthy has said they want to get a long look at the former Bison, who will be given every opportunity to prove he belongs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
World’s Team: Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, per Google
HOF Worthy: Will Darren Woodson gets the call to the Hall in 2025?
Prime Masterplan: Could Jerry Jones target Coach Prime-Shedeur Sanders duo?
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics