NFL writer thinks Trey Lance can succeed if Cowboys are willing to adapt
With most of the talk around the Dallas Cowboys organization being about whether or not the franchise should keep quarterback Dak Prescott, other stories have been sidelined. Once upon a time, Trey Lance was meant to be the darling savior of the San Francisco 49ers.
Now entering his third season in the league, Lance is currently QB 2 in Dallas.
However, one NFL contributor believes Lance can help the team if the Cowboys are willing to change.
According to Reid Hanson of Cowboys Wire, there could be a simple fix to Lance's early training camp struggles:
By adding more read-options and run-pass options, they can simplify the decision-making process for Lance. It will shrink the field and make things more instinctual for Lance.- Reid Hanson, Cowboys Wire
Giving Lance a better opportunity to shine by creating a system for him that works, in theory, sounds like a great idea. But one shouldn't expect extra plays to be added to the playbook unless the franchise sees a future with Lance.
This training camp could make or break the career of a former top 3 pick. A top 3 pick that has only started four games.
The verdict of Lance's career may never give us an honest answer, but a good start would be giving him a chance in an offense designed for his success.
