Troy Aikman reveals thoughts on Dak Prescott-Cowboys contract situation
If anyone knows the pressures of being the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, it is Troy Aikman. Aikman is the most decorated player to ever be the starting quarterback for the franchise, which means his words carry weight. Recently, the Cowboys legend spoke with 96.7 The Ticket to discuss the current situation with the franchise and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott and the franchise have been at odds all preseason when it comes to a new quarterback's deal. Reports of the length of the contract have been rumored to be the main disagreement between the two sides. However, Aikman isn't worried about Prescott's play on Sunday when it comes to contract negotiations.
Here's an excerpt of what Aikman had to say about the contract drama in Dallas:
I would think it effects him to some degree. I do think that Dak's as mentally tough and as mentally strong as anyone. But, we've all heard some of the comments that he's made, and his most recent talking about if he doesn't have a contract by the start of the season it says a lot about how everybody feels, and I would agree with that.- Troy Aikman
Aikman went on to say that he believes neither side wants this issue to hang over their heads during the season. Time is ticking. Will the Cowboys get the deal done before Sunday? If not, it could be an agonizing 2024 season for all parties involved.
