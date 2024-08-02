Cowboys Country

Troy Aikman weighs in on Dak Prescott's future with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman his thoughts on Dak Prescott's future in Big D.

No one knows the importance of being the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys like Troy Aikman.

The Hall of Fame QB is one of the pillars of the franchise and someone who knows what it's like to win on the grandest stage.

So, when someone like Aikman voices their opinion on the Cowboys' current quarterback situation, everyone should be listening.

On Friday, the former Cowboys QB appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss what he believes the organization will do with Dak Prescott and the current contract situation.

Aikman, who was doing his best Matt Murdock cosplay with those stunning glasses, raved about the kind of leader Prescott is for the franchise.

Aikman went on to say that he believes Prescott will be the highest-paid QB when all is said and done.

However, Aikman thinks that the longer this contract drama lasts, the better chance Prescott will suit up elsewhere next season.

Once again, another former player close to the organization sees Prescott as one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. But it's the organization that has dropped the ball and led these negotiations down a winding road.

On the bright side for Prescott, the veteran quarterback is going to be making bank no matter where he plays next season.

