Tyler Guyton: Dallas Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason
In the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in their second preseason game, rookie offensive tackle Tyler Guyton proved that he was the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL draft.
Guyton, who already impressed in his first preseason game, continued to build on his momentum.
This game was an important test for Guyton, as it provided him with the opportunity to face off against great pass rushers like Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. And he passed the test with flying colors.
Throughout the game, Guyton showed why he was a first-round pick.
Guyton's movement ability for a 6-foot-8', 330-pound tackle is truly remarkable. He more than held his ground against a very talented set of pass rushers. He did over-reach a few times which caused him to become unbalanced, but overall, he did a great job of timing his punches and staying in front of his man.
Tyler Guyton is the highest-graded offensive tackle from the 2024 draft class after two preseason games per Pro Football Focus. Out of all the offensive tackles to play in the preseason, Guyton ranks 9th overall with an 80.0 grade.
It's hard not to be extremely impressed with how well he's played this preseason.
If his performance against the Raiders is any indication, Tyler Guyton is well on his way to becoming the next great left tackle for the Cowboys.
