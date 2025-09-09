Cowboy Roundup: Underrated Dak Prescott excelled, Players ready to improve
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The new game week is underway as we wait for the next chapter of the Brian Schottenheimer era.
While we wait to see what goes down leading up to game day, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online.
Underrated Dak Prescott excelled
Dak Prescott doesn't get the appreciation he deserves, ranking among the NFL elite in Week One.
Players ready to improve
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what players will improve in Week 2 against the Giants.
"Yet, he did not, so here we are, sitting at 0-and-1, but let’s be real, they will beat up the Giants. Did you see the way they looked yesterday? With that said, below are two players that I think will have much better games on Sunday afternoon in week two. Let me first start by saying you will not see CeeDee Lamb below, and that is because we know that Lamb won’t have four drops in a football game ever again
"George Pickens was not bad, he was just not involved as much as I thought he could have been. People are already talking about his lack of effort and saying he could some plays off in the run game, etc."
