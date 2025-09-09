Cowboy Roundup: Underrated Dak Prescott excelled, Players ready to improve

Dak Prescott’s performance in Week 1 vs all QBs via @PFF (pre-MNF):



• 90.0 grade (2nd)

• 86.1 passing grade (3rd)

• 4 big time throws (T-2nd)

• 10.9 ADOT (3rd)

• 90.4 grade under pressure (2nd)

• 83.0 grade when blitzed (3rd)



Impressive start for No. 4#DallasCowboys