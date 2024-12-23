Cowboys first-round selection of the 2025 draft could be a surprise position of need
The Dallas Cowboys are not going down without a fight in their 2024 campaign. With a win on Sunday night over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the franchise still has a chance to finish the year with a winning season.
However, the chance at postseason play ended before the team even kicked off in their Week 16 win.
Many fans around the team are now looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. There are plenty of positions that need to be examined before the draft.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Dallas Cowboys' playoff elimination
One position that many might not be thinking about would be at cornerback. However, the franchise may need to upgrade the position.
Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron is still having a dominating 2024 campaign. Barron is the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in the country.
The Longhorns star has five interceptions this season, eight in his career, and could be a day-one starter if Trevon Diggs is unable to start the season with his knee injury.
Diggs hasn't been the All-Pro player the Cowboys had hoped for since a knee injury last season. So, if the mounting injuries are slowing down the two-time Pro Bowler, it may be time to add a younger talent like Barron to roam the secondary with DaRon Bland.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Buccaneers Week 16
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 16 Player of the Game
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs