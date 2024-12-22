Cowboys eliminated from playoffs: What to watch for rest of season
After the Washington Commanders completed 14-point comeback and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Although the outcomes of their remaining games will only impact their position in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are still some small victories to look for as they head into the offseason.
One positive development has been Rico Dowdle, who has stepped up in the last four games and revitalized what had been a struggling run game for most of the season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans call for Trey Lance after NFL playoff elimination
A little victory for the Cowboys would be to see continued strong performances on the ground heading into the offseason.
Additionally, the Cowboys are in desperate need of a strong second wide receiver. They should take a closer look at Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, and Jonathan Mingo.
MORE: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
Since one or two of these wide receivers will likely not be on the team next season, it's important for the Cowboys to evaluate their potential thoroughly.
On the defensive side, Mazi Smith, Marshawn Kneeland, and Marist Liufau are young players who should see more playing time to develop their talent.
Strong showings from these individuals could ensure they are not replaced in the draft.
Lastly, the Cowboys have two upcoming divisional games against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom will be in the playoffs. Strong performances in these games would provide a morale boost and positive momentum heading into next season.
