We now know which Cowboys player would survive a zombie apocalypse
Just like any other NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys are full of menacing players up and down their roster, but there is no question that some are more rugged than others.
That's why when Cowboys players were asked who they would most want to be alongside of in a zombie apocalypse, the answer was pretty clear: defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 280 pounds, Odighizuwa is a mountain of a man and may very well be the strongest player on the entire squad. Or at least one of them.
Not only that, but the 26-year-old has only missed one game in his four-year NFL career, and that came back during his rookie campaign in 2021. Since then, he has not missed a start, indicating obvious hardiness and durability.
Odighizuwa has also developed into one of the best interior defenders in football, regularly tossing aside offensive lineman who are 50-plus pounds heavier to either get to opposing quarterbacks or wreak havoc on ball carriers in the backfield.
Basically, Odighizuwa is one tough customer, so it should come as no surprise that his teammates have chosen him for such an honor (I guess?).
The Cowboys re-signed Odighizuwa on a four-year, $80 million contract featuring $58 million in guaranteed money back in early March. He registered 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season, registering a 78.5 pass-rushing grade at Pro Football Focus.
Odighizuwa, who played his collegiate football at UCLA, was selecterd by Dallas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
