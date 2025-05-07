Cowboys Country

What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys RB Phil Mafah

The Cowboys added to their backfield with the seventh round selection of running back Phil Mafah. Here's what draft experts are saying about the pick.

Tyler Reed

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were very busy in the seventh and final round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the team made three selections in the round.

One of those picks was Clemson running back Phil Mafah. Cowboys fans were hoping the team would take a running back in the draft, and now, they have added two, with Jaydon Blue being the other.

Does Mafah have what it takes to get some reps in his rookie season? Here's what a few draft experts have to say about the former Tigers star.

Bleacher Report

"Overall, Phil Mafah projects as a potential starting running back. His athletic profile will not be for every organization in the NFL. His ability to run with power and patience bodes well as short yardage and red zone RB. He is a talented prospect, but team fit will be important for Mafah's NFL success."

Phil Mafa
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs by The Citadel Bulldogs linebacker Camden Gray during the first half at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

The Draft Network

"In his first year as Clemson's unquestioned RB1, Mafah showcased that he is a well-rounded running back capable of executing multiple run concepts at a high level. He has proven that he should be considered a legitimate three-down RB prospect for the NFL."

NFL.com

"Mafah runs hard and keeps the carry on track. He is big and tight-hipped with a linear running style that gathers momentum as the run proceeds. He’s tough but clunky as an interior runner with a lack of vision and wiggle to find additional yards if there isn’t a wide-open lane. Mafah might need to prove himself on special teams to offer enough roster flexibility to make it as an RB3."

