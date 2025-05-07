What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys OL Ajani Cornelius
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2025 NFL Draft with a first round selection of former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.
However, Booker would not be the last offensive lineman added from the draft, as the team's sixth round selection was former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius.
It's rare that sixth round pick could be a day impact for any franchise; however, here's what draft experts are saying about the former Ducks lineman.
Bleacher Report
"Cornelius is a sturdy, rigid presence in pass protection who excels when he can square up rushers and get them to play down the middle of his frame. He shows a stout anchor when his double-under technique lands with proper timing and placement. He has shown notable improvement at protecting the corner due to an effective circle punch technique to corral high-side, outside rushes."
College Sports Network
"His high football IQ helps him recognize defensive stunts and blitzes, making him a reliable protector. He plays with an aggressive mentality, but can improve his pad level and consistency in hand technique to maximize his power and minimize lapses in balance."
The 33rd Team
"e has the mass to engulf smaller defenders in the run game, but he must be vigilant with his discipline when opponents look to run out of his gravitational pull to ensure he’s not putting himself at risk of penalties."
NFL.com
"His average body control and slide quickness should be mitigated in smaller spaces but those issues will still be concerning against explosive interior rushers. The traits should make him a Day 3 target, but his ceiling might be as a backup."
