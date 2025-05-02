New Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue says he's even faster than people think
There's no denying that Jaydon Blue, the Dallas Cowboys' fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was one of the most explosive running backs in the country last season with the Texas Longhorns.
Blue averaged 5.4 yards per carry while serving as a lethal pass-catching back with 42 receptions. His speed is evident on film, continuously breaking off runs that leave defenders in the dust.
While he doesn't fit the profile of a workhorse back, he brings some serious explosiveness. After logging a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Blue believes he's capable of running even faster.
Blue recently told Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com that he's a sub-4.3 type guy.
The Dallas Cowboys need playmakers in a big way. Outside of Ceedee Lamb, there's a ton of room for offensive production. Not only that, but the running back room is less than inspiring, with Javonte Williams potentially battling seventh-round pick Phil Maffah to handle early down work and Blue slated for a bit of a lower workload on the ground but plenty of looks through the air.
We've seen explosive receiving backs become some of the premier weapons in the NFL in recent years, particularly James Cook in Buffalo and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.
Perhaps the Cowboys will be hoping to have found the same type of back that can make an instant impact at a big NFL Draft bargain. Whether Blue is a sub-4.3 speed type of guy remains to be seen, but whatever the official time is, he has easy play speed that can definitely make a difference.
