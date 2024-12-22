What time do the Dallas Cowboys play the Buccaneers today?
Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium to wrap up a busy Sunday.
Dallas has struggled at home throughout the season, but the team has found its rhythm in the past month, going 3-1 over the past four weeks.
Starting running back Rico Dowdle has been a large reason for that success, emerging as one of the league's top backs in the second half of the season and knocking on the door of a 1,000 yard season.
The Buccaneers are currently 8-5 on the season with a 5-2 record on the road. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have struggled at home, going 1-6 in Jerry's World en route to a 6-8 record.
But, what time do the Cowboys and Buccaneers kickoff?
All of the information you need to watch the Cowboys host the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football can be seen below.
Buccaneers at Cowboys, NFL Week 16 Viewing Info & Details
Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NBC
Get your popcorn ready, Cowboys Nation, because it is do or die for Big D. If the Cowboys fall to the Bucs, it's officially time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
