Will Cowboys play Trey Lance? Mike McCarthy reveals plans moving forward
It hasn't been the season anyone had hoped for within the Dallas Cowboys. From injuries to poor performances against more talented teams, the Cowboys are just trying to survive before the 2024 regular season comes to a close.
However, that doesn't mean the team is throwing in the towel.
This past Sunday, the Cowboys earned a hard-fought victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sending the Buccaneers out of the playoffs for the time being.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans call for Trey Lance after NFL playoff elimination
Even though the Cowboys are just playing for pride at this point, don't think they will be putting in players who may not have a future with the franchise, which includes Trey Lance.
When asked about the chance of seeing Lance play in the team's final two games, head coach Mike McCarthy implied the team would move forward with the player who gives them a better chance to win.
“The mindset is to win. We’re going to Philadelphia to win the game," McCarthy said. "The crowd is gonna welcome us with open arms like they always do.”
Maybe not a definitive no, but if you have been following the team, you know that the current starting quarterback, Cooper Rush, gives this team the best chance at a win.
The experiment with Lance looks like it will be going quietly into the night, as the former top-five pick will continue to be one of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the sport.
