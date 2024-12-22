Dallas Cowboys fans call for Trey Lance after NFL playoff elimination
The Dallas Cowboys season is officially over.
Entering Week 16 of the NFL season, the team's playoff hopes were on life support, and on Sunday afternoon Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders pulled the plug.
The Commanders scored an impressive come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles to eliminate the Cowboys, who will take the field in primetime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RELATED: It's time for Cowboys to start Trey Lance
But, with nothing left to play for this season, there is one thing that is on everyone's mind: Start Trey Lance.
Immediately after the Commanders' win over Philly, Cowboys Nation was making its calls for Mike McCarthy and the 'Boys to hand the keys to the offense over to the former first-round pick.
Lance showed signs of brilliance in the preseason thanks to his athleticism and ability to make magic happen with his legs, but his arm was a liability. In the preseason finale, Lance threw five interceptions.
Despite the disappointing end to the preseason, fans are still ready to see what he can do to close out the year.
It really is a no-brainer.
With the Cowboys eliminated, the team needs to do something to keep eyeballs on the team. You know Jerry Jones is all about attention, so why not take the exciting young quarterback out for a spin and give the fans something to talk about?
Do it, Jerry. Cowboys Nation is begging you.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 final injury report includes shocking name