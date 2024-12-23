Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Buccaneers Week 16
The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 16 primetime matchup from AT&T Stadium.
Despite being eliminated from post-season contention earlier today, the Cowboys came out firing with contributions from offense, defense, and special teams that helped secure a 26-24 victory, Dallas' fourth win over the past five games.
Here were the top plays and highlights from the Cowboys' Sunday night win at home.
Aburey-matic does it again
Kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 58-yard field goal, his 12th make of over 50 yards this year, which gave the Cowboys an early 3-0 lead.
Rush to Cooks 🎯
Quarterback Cooper Rush connected with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 29-yard gain.
Tolbert toe tap TD
The Cowboys extended their lead following a Cooper Rush touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who got both feet down for the score.
Double coverage not a problem for 88
Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in a 34-yard pass which moved Dallas into plus territory.
Golston sack forces 4th down
Defensive End Chauncey Golston brought down Baker Mayfield for a huge sack, which forced the offense into a fourth-down punt situation.
CeeDee is just different
Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb's 52-yard catch and run, set up the offense in the red zone.
Zeke punches in
Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored his third touchdown of the season, and it was his first touchdown at home.
Chip shot for Aubrey
Kicker Brandon Aubrey began the game with a 58-yard field goal and capped the first half with another 58-yard field goal.
Cowboys' defense devours Mayfield
There was no chance for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was swarmed by the Dallas defense, with Parsons finishing off the play for a 12-yard sack.
First down Flo
Wide Receiver Ryan Flournoy's 26-yard reception helped set up Dallas in Tampa territory.
Aubrey for the record books
Brandon Aubrey drilled a 53-yard field goal that put the Cowboys up 26-14! This was Aubrey's 14th field goal from 50+ yards this season, breaking the NFL record previously held by Houston Texans' kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.
Donovan Wilson denies Mike Evans
Safety Donovan Wilson laid out wide receiver Mike Evans, which prevented the All-Pro from securing what would have been a first-down reception.
Linval Joseph gets to Mayfield
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph picked up Dallas' third sack of the night.
Wilson off the edge
Safety Donovan Wilson fired off the edge for the Cowboys' fourth sack on Mayfield.
Did that just happen?
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis came away with an interception of the year-like play.
DaRon Bland seals the victory
Cornerback DaRon Bland wrestled the ball away from running back Rachaad White to end the night and secure the victory for Dallas.
