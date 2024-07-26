Zack Martin's excellence continues: Cowboys guard is a Top 100 fixture
Dallas Cowboys' guard Zack Martin, a future Hall of Famer known for his consistent excellence, has been recognized as the 53rd best player in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2024 list.
This marks another accolade in Martin's already illustrious career, which includes numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.
Martin has been arguably one of the best guards in the league since he was drafted in 2014, impressing year after year with his consistency. Building a name as an incredibly clean player, Martin’s stat sheet reveals the astounding figure that he has more Pro Bowl nods (nine) than holding penalties in his career (eight). He had just one total penalty in 2023, a false start, on his way to the aforementioned ninth Pro Bowl and a seventh first-team All-Pro selection.- Coral Smith NFL Digital Content Producer
An 11-year veteran and future Hall of Famer, Martin was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since joining the team, Martin has been widely recognized as the best guard in football and arguably the best offensive lineman in the league.
At 33, Martin has appeared in 152 games, starting all of them. He has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler nine times in his career, which is more than the number of holding calls and false starts he has had. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
