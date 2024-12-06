Zack Martin not ready to discuss retirement, future with Cowboys
During the 2014 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys made one of the greatest decisions in the Jerry Jones era. While Jones was head over heels for Johny Manziel, the rest of the front office convinced him to avoid the Texas A&M quarterback. Instead, they took Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin.
Even if Manziel hadn't flamed out with the Cleveland Browns, this was the right call. Martin has been a fixture at right guard for 11 years and has earned nine trips to the Pro Bowl and nine All-Pro nods during that time.
Unfortanetly, his time with the Cowboys could be nearing an end. Martin, who is set for ankle surgery in the coming days, won't be able to play again this season. He's then set for free agency in 2025 — although there have been rumors that he could retire.
Martin opened up about his current situation recetlu, but said he's not ready to discuss the future, saying this is "not the time." Instead, he wants to get fully healthy and then give his full attention to the future.
"It's a tough situation and the most important thing on my mind is getting healthy, and then having those conversations down the road. First and foremost, I want to get healthy and maybe those conversations are a little bit easier," Martin said via Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com."
He later added "We'll see what the future holds."
Whatever Martin decides, he's going to be remembered as one of the greatest to play the position.
