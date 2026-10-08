3 Best Cowboys Player Prop Bets For Week 5 vs Buccaneers: CeeDee Lamb Not Slowing Down

It's time to kick off another week of NFL action, with the Dallas Cowboys returning home in Week 5 to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas is looking to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season, and the team has a great opportunity with Buccaneers star quarterback Baker Mayfield officially ruled out for the primetime showdown.

The Cowboys' offense has also been red-hot to start the year, so expect another big performance from Dak Prescott and his offensive weapons when the two teams take the field. From CeeDee Lamb's incredible start to the year to a star player finally ending his endzone drought, there are some intriguing options for Dallas on Thursday night.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Buccaneers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the call. So what player prop bets should you be keeping an eye on leading up to kickoff? Let's take a look at the best bets below (odds via DraftKings Sports).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

CeeDee Lamb Over 6.5 Receptions (-105)

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at Reliant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb leads the league in receptions (37) and receiving yards (498) this season, while he is tied for third in receiving touchdowns (4). There has been no one who can slow down Lamb through the first month of the season.

Don't expect Lamb to follow up his 17-catch performance with another ridiculous catch total, but totaling seven or more catches for the fourth consecutive week should be well within reach, especially with Antoine Winfield Jr. absent from the Buccaneers' defensive backfield.

Jake Ferguson 25+ Receiving Yards (-140)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson catches a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Ferguson may have only topped 25.5 receiving yards once this season, but he has a very favorable matchup against the Buccaneers' defense. Tampa Bay has allowed 68.25 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends, so the Ferguson prop brings a lot of value.

George Pickens Anytime TD (+110)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts to his touchdown reception against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has to happen eventually, right? With the wounded Buccaneers secondary and added attention on CeeDee Lamb after his hot start to the season, everything seems perfectly lined up for Pickens to finally have his breakthrough game and find the endzone in primetime.

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