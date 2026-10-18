3 Best Cowboys Player Prop Bets For Week 6 vs Packers: High-Scoring Game is Bettors' Delight

We have made it to game day, Dallas Cowboys Nation, but we are still a few hours away from kickoff with the team set to take the field in primetime for the second week in a row.

Dallas will be facing off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football, in what promises to be a high-scoring game. Green Bay is fresh off a 31-point performance against the division rival Chicago Bears, while the Cowboys offense is always lighting up the scoreboard.

We know the Cowboys' defense won't be stopping anyone, so it's up to Dak Prescott and company to make things interesting and keep the points coming. Luckily for bettors, that means plenty of opportunity to load up on the player prop bets.

From Dak Prescott airing it out to some of his favorite targets finding the end zone, there are plenty of promising lines in Week 6.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Dak Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call. So, what player prop bets should you be keeping an eye on leading up to kickoff? Let's check out some of the most intriguing lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-169)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass to tight end Jake Ferguson against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is going to be a common theme this week: light up the scoreboard. The over/under for Sunday's game is a whopping 53.5 total points, so the oddsmakers are expecting everyone to air it out. With how putrid Dallas' defense is, the Cowboys will need to score early and often.

And because the Dallas offense runs through Dak Prescott, don't be surprised to see him airing it out.

George Pickens Anytime TD (+145)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens found the endzone for the first time this season in Week 6, and hopefully he is just getting started. Against the Packers, Pickens will have another opportunity to get back on track as he looks to re-establish himself after a slow start to a contract year.

With plenty of pass attempts expected on Sunday night, expect one to find Pickens in the endzone.

Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+290)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson catches a ten-yard touchdown against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being plagued by drops last week against the Buccaneers, including a costly drop that led to the game-ending interception, the sportsbooks are out on Ferguson. That means you can get a discount on the tight end to find the end zone in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Ferguson has a lot to prove, and if he continues to be the team's third-most targeted receiver in the endzone, expect him to come through for Dak Prescott on Sunday night.

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