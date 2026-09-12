3 Ways Giants Gave Cowboys Bulletin Board Material For Week 1 Matchup

When the Dallas Cowboys square off against the New York Giants in the season-opener on Sunday night, the Cowboys are going to have a little extra motivation thanks to their division rival.

Of course, NFL players are already quite competitive and don't need extra motivation, but sometimes they can get it if an opponent says something to warrant it.

Well, it just so happens that two of the newest Giants have done just that ahead of the Week 1 contest between the NFC East foes.

One of those new Giants made a pair of comments this week to provide some bulletin board material, and the other source of bulletin board material for Dallas came months ago.

Greg Newsome's "best cornerback room" comment

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) participates in a drill during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Newsome proclaimed the cornerbacks room he's part of as the best in the NFL.

"I think we got the best cornerback room in the league when you talk about depth and just guys having the ability to play," Newsome said, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "I feel like all of us can be out there Week 1 and play at a very elite level."

Listen, there's nothing wrong with having confidence, as George Pickens basically said in response to Newsome's comment, but that's only going to put a bigger target on the backs of Giants cornerbacks, especially from Cowboys receivers.

“That’s definitely how he should feel. Now, how we should feel, I’d definitely say a completely different story. That’s cool that he thinks that," Pickens said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“He should definitely feel like that, but I feel like we’re definitely not thinking the same thing," Pickens added.

Greg Newsome's "I like our chances" comment

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Newsome did praise the Cowboys' elite wide receiver duo of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, he also expressed confidence that the Giants can get the better of them.

"Definitely great players, but I like our chances," Newsome said of going up against Lamb and Pickens.

The last time Lamb and Pickens squared off against the Giants in a full game came in Week 2 of last season, when Pickens ripped off 68 yards and a touchdown on five catches and Lamb posted 112 yards on nine receptions.

Newsome wasn't on the team for that matchup, but Deonte Banks, Paulson Adebo and Dru Phillips were.

Banks gave up one catch for 16 yards on one target to Lamb, Adebo surrendered five catches for 54 yards and a score to Pickens and two catches for 19 yards to Lamb, and Phillips surrendered four catches for 36 yards to Lamb.

History would suggest that Newsome and the Giants shouldn't like their chances against Lamb and Pickens. Now, the Cowboys duo will be extra motivated to burn New York's cornerbacks.

John Harbaugh's comment "kick the Cowboys' a**" comment

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks up during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in May, Giants head coach John Harbaugh was at an event for season-ticket holders and made it quite clear he was ready to put the ugly years the franchise has experienced behind it.

He also said he hoped to build a "good enough football team to kick the Cowboys' a**."

"I could [not] care less about what's happened last year or the year before that or 10 years before that," Harbaugh said. "All I care about is tomorrow's practice, because if tomorrow's practice is the way it's supposed to be, that will be one more step in the direction of being a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys' ass."

The Giants haven't done much butt-whooping against Dallas over the last several years, with the Cowboys winning 16 of the last 18 matchups. The last time Big Blue beat the Cowboys came last season in Week 18, when the Cowboys pulled their starters. Before that, you'd have to go back to 2021 for a Giants win.

We appreciate Harbaugh's rallying cry to gin up some excitement, but rest assured the Cowboys took note of this one and have zero intention of allowing Harbaugh to change things.

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