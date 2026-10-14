5 Dallas Cowboys Miss Practice In First Week 6 Injury Report Ahead Of Packers Game

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for a Week 6 trip to Lambeau Field to face off against the Green Bay Packers. Dallas is looking to get back into the win column after an embarrassing effort in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas returned to the practice field at The Star on Wednesday afternoon, and now we have our first look at the injury report for this week's game.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys' injury woes continue, and five players did not participate in the practice session, which puts their availability for Sunday night's primetime showdown up in the air.

While five players were listed as a "DNP," veteran linebacker Von Miller is not in jeopardy of missing the game due to injury. Instead, he was given a veteran rest day, so he is expected to return to practice later in the week.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the Wednesday injury report below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 6 Injury Report

dallas cowboys week 6 injury report | Dallas Cowboys

Starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerbacks Ameer Speed and Cobie Durant, and offensive tackle Drew Shelton also missed practice.

Overshown has been out of action since the season opener because of a nagging hamstring injury. There is some hope that he will be able to return to the field in Week 6, but the team will need to monitor how he continues to recover throughout the rest of the week.

Durant has also missed extended time after entering the year with expectations that he would be a significant contributor in the secondary, so it is important that he can return to full strength sooner rather than later.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another notable name who was not a full participant in Wednesday's practice was cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was limited due to an ankle injury. Porter missed last week's game because of an illness, but the hope is he will return to the field on Sunday night.

Hopefully, the extra three days of rest between last week's game and Sunday night will allow the players the time they need to get back to full strength.

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