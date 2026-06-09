CeeDee Lamb Among 6 Dallas Cowboys Missing From OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys are taking the first steps toward gearing up for the 2026 campaign later this fall after a busy spring that featured some big moves in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the practice debut of Dallas' new additions this offseason before the team heads to Oxnard for training camp. With cameras everywhere per usual, players like rookie safety Caleb Downs and former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary have already given Cowboys nation a sneak peak at what the new roster looks like.

However, there are still a few new faces that have yet to take the practice field. Now, one of the team's biggest names is joining the list.

Per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was not present during Tuesday's practice due to an excused absence for personal reasons. Fortunately, Lamb's absence doesn't appear to be anything injury related, but there are other key players that can't say the same.

Cowboys Missing Some Notable Names From Tuesday's OTA Practice

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joining Lamb as being absent from Tuesday's practice included two of Dallas' free agency additions along with a pair of defensive starters.

Here are the rest of the absences, according to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer:

- DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (personal)



- OL Matt Hennessy (neck surgery)



- S Jalen Thompson (pec)



- WR Jonathan Mingo (groin)



- CB DaRon Bland (foot)

Ezeiruaku's excused absence, like Lamb's, is notable but shouldn't be of any concern for Cowboys fans. He will likely be back at practice in no time barring injury.

As for Thompson, his injury is certainly one to monitor, but it's likely the team is being extra cautious with him this early in the summer.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Cowboys in free agency, it's probably the smart move to limit Thompson or hold him out completely until he's fully healed.

Another key absence in the secondary is Bland, who is still recovering from the foot injury that cost him the final five games of the regular season this past year.

He also only played in seven games during the 2024 campaign due to injury, so it's probably best if the coaching and medical staff continue to take the safe approach with him

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