Cowboys Already Exploring Post-NFL Draft Trade Options

The 2026 NFL draft begins on Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to continue their defensive rebuild during the first round.

Armed with picks No. 12 and No. 20, Dallas can find two quality starters on Thursday night. They won’t have another pick until late in Round 3, however, which means they might not be able to address every need that remains.

Stephen Jones said he understands that’s the case but assured fans that the front office is prepared. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jones said they’re already exploring trade options to pursue after the draft.

“We’re talking currently to teams about veteran players that could certainly help us in situations that we weren’t able to necessarily get accomplished in free agency,” Stephen Jones said via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I think we did a lot to improve our football team, but we didn’t check every box. Obviously, we have quite a few needs, and we didn’t check every box, but we continue to have those [talks]. Player acquisition is not going to be over after the draft either.”

Who could the Cowboys trade for?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Trying to make a trade after the draft makes plenty of sense for the Cowboys. This will allow them to get a good look at their roster after adding their latest rookie class and then identifying where they need more help.

Two positions stand out as possible targets: linebacker and EDGE. Dallas is expected to target players at these spots in the draft, but if the value isn’t right, they can draft for talent, and address need later.

Players that make sense could be Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins. Miami has already traded Jaylen Waddle and released Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. They’re in the midst of a rebuild and might be willing to trade the veteran linebacker who led the league with 183 tackles in 2025.

On the edge, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith were recently named as trade targets for the Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers have three talented pass rushers and might be willing to trade Highsmith to free up space for Herbig. They could also see Highsmith as the superior option and listen to deals for Herbig.

Cowboys and Steelers swung a huge post-draft deal in 2025

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys fans should have confidence in the front office to pivot post-draft based on their work last year.

Dallas was in desperate need of help at wide receiver but didn’t feel comfortable with any of their options when they were on the clock. That led to a deal with the Steelers, sending George Pickens to the Cowboys.

Pickens had a career year for Dallas, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s unlikely they strike gold the same way in 2026, but they should be able to find a quality stopgap.

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