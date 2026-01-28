Cowboys Should Pursue Ideal EDGE Trade Candidate in NFL Offseason

Christian Parker has taken over as the new defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s expected to make significant changes to their scheme.

As an understudy to Vic Fangio, Parker has worked primarily with a hybrid 3-4 defensive front. While they do employ four-man lines at times, Fangio’s schemes typically generate their pass rush with outside linebackers.

It’s intriguing to think of how second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku would fit in this role, but even if he thrives, the Cowboys need more pass rushers.

MORE: Cowboys in Danger of Key Assistant Coach Getting Poached By AFC Team

One name that’s been floated is Nick Herbig, currently of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Herbig was a prime topic on 105.3 The Fan, with Bobby Belt saying the Cowboys should try to bring him in.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“You don't have to go get Maxx Crosby, but you can go get Nick Herbig. Now, Nick Herbig from the Pittsburgh Steelers, we've already worked out one trade for a Steelers player, a disgruntled Steelers player. Why not potentially another? “

Belt said John Owning has been “all over” Herbig, who might be ready for a larger role. Allegedly, he’s even open to playing elsewhere to make that happen.

.@JohnOwning's been trying to get Steelers' Edge Nick Herbig on the #DallasCowboys...@BobbyBeltTX says it's time to pull the trigger:



"We've already worked out one trade for a disgruntled Steelers' player, why not potentially another..."



CC: @1053SS @rjchoppy pic.twitter.com/Fl74yaoIhR — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 28, 2026

“But he has been all over Nick Herbig, who was a situational pass rusher for the Steelers last year. Third season just finished up, and he's been saying, man, I would love it if Dallas would go out there and trade for him. Well, it became enough of a question and enough of chatter that Breiden Fehoko, who used to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is now with the Chargers, quote tweeted John," Belt said.

"And now acting as his PR representative said, I just spoke with Nick. He doesn't care about the trade smoke. He's ready to just be viewed and treated as a full-time starter, whether it's in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. Pittsburgh needs to decide what they want to do with that edge room. Nick Herbig is a starter. No more pitch counts.”

Nick Herbig poised for a breakout

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig rushes against the Baltimore Ravens. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Herbig has yet to be a full-time starter, but still racked up 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2025. He’s poised for a huge breakout, but it might not happen in Pittsburgh due to their depth at the position.

That’s why this move could be just as big for him as it would be for the Cowboys.

Dallas could make the transition even easier should they decide to hire Denzel Martin, the Steelers’ outside linebackers coach who recently interviewed with the Cowboys.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

Will McClay Breaks Down Cowboys’ Approach to NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit