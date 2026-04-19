Why Dallas Cowboys Must Make Trade Push For Steelers' Alex Highsmith

The Dallas Cowboys have made some major trade headlines over the past calendar year.

Last spring, the team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens before addressing the defense this offseason with a deal that landed Green Bay Packers EDGE Rashan Gary, and parted ways with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

It's no secret that Jerry Jones isn't afraid to make deals, and some believe that another trade could be on the horizon for the Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft this week.

But making another big trade with the Steelers specifically should be on Dallas' radar, especially since Pittsburgh is reportedly open to the idea of putting one of its best defensive players on the trade block.

Steelers Reportedly Open to Trading LB Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Per reports from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, an NFL personnel executive said that the Steelers could try to trade at least one of their outside linebacker in Alex Highsmith or Nick Herbig.

Robinson adds that Highsmith is the more likely of the two players to be traded, and the Cowboys should be jumping at the opportunity.

"Highsmith’s name, along with fellow edge Nick Herbig are definitely floating around front offices as the draft approaches, although it seems that any trade would be a one-but-not-both scenario, with Highsmith being the likelier candidate to get moved," Robinson wrote.

Highsmith is the biggest name of the pair, and the Cowboys certainly have the ammo to potentially swing a deal. Sending one of their first-round picks this upcoming draft along with another player could motivate Pittsburgh to part ways with Highsmith, the team's former third-round pick in 2020.

The Cowboys could of course use another talented linebacker with pass-rushing prowess to pair alongside Donovan Ezeiruaku. Dallas has yet to add an off-ball linebacker this offseason, and though Highsmith is more of a pass rusher, he has shown the ability to be a versatile defender if needed. It's the kind of trade that can move the needle for the Cowboys defense in a major way.

Dallas hasn't re-signed Dante Fowler Jr. or Jadeveon Clowney, so upgrading at the edge of the defensive line is in the cards and should be near the top of the list for the Cowboys.

In six seasons with the Steelers, Highsmith played in 90 games (79 starts) while posting 337 total tackles (212 solo), 45 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions and one touchdown.

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