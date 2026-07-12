Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Goes Viral For Physique While Attending UFC 329

Dak Prescott has always had a muscular physique in the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has taken it to another level this offseason.

Prescott attended UFC 329 on Saturday night and caught up with ex-Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, which was confirmed in a photo posted by the social media account of Lewan's podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys."

But that wasn't the story of the photo.

Instead, it was the physique of Prescott, who is next-level jacked at this point. If we didn't know any better, we could've mistaken Dallas' quarterback for a bodybuilder.

Check out Prescott's jacked physique for yourself.

Dak Prescott is looking JACKED going into this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/jsndXSjf4K — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 12, 2026

Are we sure he can throw a football with those arms? My goodness.

If he wasn't so important to the Cowboys' offense as the starting quarterback, Prescott might be able to go out there and play fullback or tight end for Dallas.

Prescott's bigger physique was first noticed in Media Day photos, but they didn't truly do justice just how big the Cowboys quarterback really is.

Jacked Prescott ready to break the even-year curse?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One trend during Prescott's career has been his getting injured in even-numbered years. That's important to note because, of course, it's an even-numbered year in 2026.

In every year of his career, Prescott has played in 16 games or more in odd-numbered years. However, he has dealt with an injury in each even-numbered year since 2020.

Prescott missed 12 games in 2020, five games in 2022, and then nine games in 2024.

Whether or not that factored into Prescott's desire to get even bigger remains to be seen, but it certainly won't hurt his chances of breaking the even-year curse, nor will it hurt his chances of fighting off Father Time as he approaches his mid-thirties.

What we can say for sure is that Prescott is not messing around with his body.

A crucial year for Prescott and the Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have missed the playoffs in each of the past two years. The injury to Prescott in 2024 and awful defense in both years were the main causes.

Barring injury, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense is going to hold up its end of the bargin in 2026. The difference is going to be the Cowboys' defense, which has undergone a huge overhaul this offseason.

Regardless, Prescott is going to be under the microscope once again this year, and that will be especially true if Dallas can get back to the playoffs.