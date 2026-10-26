Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7: Betting Odds & Preview

The Dallas Cowboys will help wrap up Week 7 of the regular season with a third consecutive primetime game. Dallas heads to Lincoln Financial Field for a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Entering the game, the Cowboys are listed as solid 4.5-point favorites on the road, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If recent history between the two teams is any indication, however, the game is a complete toss-up.

Across the last 10 meetngs between the Cowboys and Eagles, the series record sits at 5-5, with Dallas securing an epic 24-21 win in their last meeting. But while the overall series record is an even split, the record at Lincoln Financial Field tells a different story, going 1-4 over their last five games in Philly, including three straight losses.

We'll have to see how it all plays out on Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While playing at Lincoln Financial Field hasn't been kind to the Cowboys, there is reason for optimism in Dallas ahead of Monday night's game. The Cowboys' defense will be facing an Eagles offense that is without star quarterback Jalen Hurts, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and potentially without star running back Saquon Barkley.

If Barkley is unable to go, everything has fallen into Dallas' favor. Of course, everyone also thought the Cowboys would make easy work against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earier this season, but they were able to take down the Cowboys for their first win of the year.

All of the information you need for this week's NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN, ABC, Disney+

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 | Eagles +180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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