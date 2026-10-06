Cowboys NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Dallas Moving Up Despite Obvious Deficiencies

The Dallas Cowboys grabbed a much-needed win on Sunday, and it came on the road against the Houston Texans.

While a win there was obviously better than a loss, it's still hard to feel good about this team that looks very similar to the one that missed the playoffs because of its defense in 2025.

Despite the obvious deficiencies the Cowboys have, the win was good enough to move them up in the NFL power rankings of most experts. However, the Cowboys did move back in the eyes of one.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 11 | Last week: 19

This is a massive leap up for the Cowboys, with Orr having Dallas surging up more than any other expert in our round-up.

Orr believes if the Cowboys can get their act together on defense with the way the offense has played, a Super Bowl run could be in their future.

"Through the first four weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys are scoring about as many points per drive as the 2007 Patriots —arguably the best team of the last 25 years," Orr wrote. "If Joey Porter Jr. changes the dynamic of this defense in any way, the Cowboys’ Super Bowl hype is back on."

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) makes a tackle on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 18 | Last week: 14

Davis has the Cowboys sliding back four spots despite their win over the putrid Texans.

"After a strong debut Sunday, CB Joey Porter Jr. might be making the case he's the ex-Steeler this team should re-sign given the significant drop in WR George Pickens' production," Davis said.

Hard to argue with Davis moving the Cowboys back. After all, they are still playing terrible defense and barely squeaked out a win against a team that is now 0-4.

Ranking: 15 | Last week: 12

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) jogs onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Todd Archer offered up four words to describe Dallas after the first four games and he couldn't have given a more accurate description: "Lots of work needed," Archer said.

"The Cowboys' offense can score on anyone (at least 31 points in three of four games)," Archer added. "Their defense is still a work in progress (at least 20 points allowed in all four games). Special teams has also had issues (two blocked field goals and poor end-of-game management against Baltimore).

"In other words, this start looks a lot like the up-and-down ride from 2025, when they went 7-9-1. Early in the season, winning in any manner is what matters most as long as there is improvement. With their next games versus winless Tampa Bay and struggling Green Bay, the Cowboys need to show some progress," he said.

Not lies detected there. The defense is still not where it needs to be and, in fact, it isn't even close, and the Cowboys are also struggling mightily on special teams.

Despite a decent 2-2 start, this does not look like even a playoff team right now.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) defends during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 16

"That was a big-time victory on the road at Houston. The Cowboys offense lit up a good Texans defense, which shows they can play with anybody," Prisco said.

It's all well and good that the offense is scoring a bunch of points, but the Cowboys still aren't running the football effectively, and we know good offense does not equate to the playoffs. The defense must be better moving forward.

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