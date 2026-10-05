Cowboys Report Card in 34-30 Win Over Texans: Dallas Still Not Good Enough Despite Victory

It certainly wasn't pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys still managed to escape Reliant Stadium with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon to get back to .500.

Things were not looking promising early on, as Dallas stumbled out of the gate on both sides of the ball. However, the Cowboys showed some resiliency in the second half and avoided what would've been a disastrous 1-3 record.

Now, let's dive into the details and check out the grades we gave to Dallas in all facets on offense and defense.

Passing attack: B

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' passing attack struggled mightily in the first half.

Dak wasn't particularly sharp, and the offensive line did not hold up its end of the bargain over the first two quarters, as Prescott was under pressure regularly and took way too many hits.

The Texans finished with three sacks and 26 pressures in all, per Pro Football Focus.

Prescott and Co. turned it around big time in the second half and things were much different, which allowed Dallas to overcome its two-score deficit and win the game on a late fourth-quarter drive.

CeeDee Lamb's performance was legendary, and George Pickens had two very big catches, also.

Rushing attack: D

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball as Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) defends during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams punching it in three times saved this one. Otherwise, the Cowboys would have gotten a failing grade.

Williams barely averaged three yards per run as the offensive line once again struggled to open up lanes for him to run through. It was a far cry from what we saw last week.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a far cry from what we've seen all season. The Cowboys have now failed to successfully run the football in three of four games. Hopefully things improve when Tyler Smith returns, which could be this week.

Pass defense: D+

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is pressured by. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Stroud could have knit a sweater in the pocket in the first half, as the pass-rush was non-existent and, of course, that allowed him to pick apart Dallas' suspect secondary and zone defense. Stroud ultimately finished with 347 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys did show some life against the pass in the second half. The coverage was a bit better, a few drives not withstanding, and there was more pressure and even a few sacks, with Rashan Gary recording one, which was his first since Week 8 of last year.

One of those drives was the one that allowed the Texans to take the lead back late before the offense saved the day, so the pass defense proved unreliable in a big spot.

Joey Porter Jr. did his job shutting down one side of the field in his 19 coverage snaps, but DaRon Bland was a total liability once again.

Cobie Durant can't return soon enough, and Shavon Revel needs more snaps over Bland, also.

Run defense: A+

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) is knocked out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters (53) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A good showing from the run defense?! What timeline are we in?

The Texans averaged less than four yards per carry, and David Montgomery barely broke two yards per tote.

However, we're not sure how much of this was a good game from the run defense and how much was the Texans simply not being able to block adequately for the run, as Houston was terrible on the ground going into this game.

Nevertheless, the numbers were positive and that's all we can ask for at this point from Dallas' usually putrid unit.

Special teams: D

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) and kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) and long snapper Trent Sieg (44) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys failed to convert on two field goals, with one of them getting blocked and Brandon Aubrey simply missing the other. Dallas allowed 106 kick return yards on four attempts to Jaylin Noel, with one of those going for 53 yards.

KaVontae Turpin had a few impressive returns himself, with one kick return going for 48 yards, which helped set up a touchdown drive. Bryant Anger also ripped off almost 59 yards per punt and dropped two inside the 20.

Even still, that wasn't enough to overshadow what was another bad day overall on special teams for the Cowboys.

Coaching: D

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer celebrates as he leaves the field following a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sorry, there are no more moral victories for a coaching staff that has struggled all season long.

Christian Parker still has no answers for how to slow down teams through the air, and Brian Schottenheimer's play-calling continues to be more of a hinderance than a positive for the offense. Dallas' coaching staff can't even get things figured out on special teams.

This is just not a well-coached team right now, and that's even more glaring with the Cowboys' talent deficiencies in all three phases.

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