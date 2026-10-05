Cowboys Offense Reaching Historic Numbers That Could End NFC Championship Drought

After last week's crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Dak Prescott questioned whether or not the Dallas Cowboys offense deserved the self-proclaimed title of "Greatest Offense There Is."

"Frustrated. Frustrated as hell. Excuse me. Embarrassed," Prescott said. "We call ourselves best offense, you know, GOTI, and we get down in the one-yard line and don't put it in. Yeah, it just sucks. Not a lot of words or full explanation of it."

These strong words from the Cowboys quarterback and newly-crowed franchise leader in passing touchdowns couldn't be ignored, but he helped turned things around in Week 4. And in the process, that "GOTI" label might just have some merit back.

The Cowboys got a much-needed 34-30 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, doing so in comeback fashion behind a career day from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who caught the game-winning touchdown from Prescott with 40 seconds left. Their dominant connection now has Dallas on pace with some of the best NFL offenses of the past 25 years, and could signal that the franchise's long-running drought of an NFC Championship appearance has a chance ending.

Dallas Cowboys Offense on Historic Pace Through 4 Games

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the win over Houston, the Cowboys offense has 3.39 points per drive across the first four this year.

This ranks No. 5 among all NFL offenses through the first four games of a season since 2000, as pointed out by The Ringer's Anthony Dabbundo.

This 3.39 points per drive total would rank No. 1 since 2000 if it's sustained over the course of an entire season. Obviously that's easier said than done, but it goes to show what Dallas has done through four games this year.

The other four teams alongside Dallas in the 1-6 range of this category all made the NFC Championship.



No. 1 - 2020 Green Bay Packers (3.67)



No. 2 - 2024 Washington Commanders (3.56)



No. 3 - 2021 Kansas City Chiefs (3.53)



No. 4 - 2007 New England Patriots (3.53)



No. 5 - 2026 Dallas Cowboys (3.39)



No. 6 - 2018 Kansas City Chiefs (3.29)

The Cowboys last made the NFC Championship during the 1995 season, when they won the Super Bowl. Since then, it's either been an exit in the Wild Card, Divisional Round, or missing the playoffs altogether.

Cowboys Offense Still Has Another Level It Could Reach

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) jogs onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These early offensive numbers could be even better if not for three missed field goals by Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, who got one blocked last week against Baltimore before the Texans blocked another on Sunday. He then missed a 64-yard field goal at the end of the first half against Houston.

On top of that, the Cowboys' offense has had its share of early inconsistencies. They have failed to capitalize on some major opportunities, most notably in the loss to Baltimore and the New York Giants along with Sunday's win over the Texans.

The fact they are still on such a historic pace speaks volumes of this unit's ceiling once everything can truly come together.

Dallas will have a chance to build momentum with a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

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