Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Defends Brian Schottenheimer Amid Hot Seat Speculation

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had one of the best games of his career in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Houston Texans.

In one of the most impressive individual performances ever by a Cowboys wide receiver, Lamb finished with a career-high 17 catches for 189 yards and touchdown, which included the game-winning score with 40 seconds left to give Dallas its first lead of the afternoon.

But after the game, Lamb made sure to direct focus elsewhere and send a strong message toward Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who faced notable scrutiny following Week 3's late-game collapse in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

CeeDee Lamb on Brian Schottenheimer: "I Got His Back"

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer celebrates as he leaves the field following a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters after the game, Lamb expressed his confidence in Schottenheimer by using an interesting choice of words.

"I want Schotty to know that I got his back. I'm with him," Lamb said of Schottenheimer, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. "I'm one of his strongest soldiers. It's just going to battle with each other. Once you have that confidence and know who you're going to battle with, just shoot your gun. And I feel like we shot it today. No pun intended."

That's quite a statement from Lamb, who has been working with Schottenheimer since 2023 when he was promoted to offensive coordinator after one year with Dallas as a coaching analyst the season prior.

Lamb leads the NFL in receiving yards (498) as the league heads into the Monday Night Football slate to close out Week 4. If can string together performances like he had Sunday, it will likely lead to more wins for Dallas and less negativity surrounding Schottenheimer moving forward.

Brian Schottenheimer Faced Major Criticism After Week 3

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Entering Brazil with a 1-1 record and a woeful Week 1 loss to the New York Giants already under their belt, the Cowboys needed to come away with a win over the Ravens.

It appeared as if Dallas was a shoe-in to emerge victorious after getting down to the Ravens two-yard with a chance at the game-sealing touchdown. Instead, the Cowboys lost a 34-31 heartbreaker after a wild finish.

As a result, Schottenheimer faced major criticism for multiple reasons. His offense was unable to punch in the go-ahead score, which was low-lighted by what he admitted was a predetermined coaching decision that tasked Dak Prescott with throwing the ball away despite having George Pickens wide open at the front pylon clear as day.

This also included how he and the coaching staff handled the ensuing kickoff and final offensive play that allowed the Ravens to get into game-winning field goal after having just seven seconds of clock to do so.

Schottenheimer's seat likely got a bit warm after the way that game ended but he and the Cowboys turned things around in Week 4 against Houston.

Schottenheimer, Lamb and the Cowboys will aim to build on Sunday's win as they head into a short week before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

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