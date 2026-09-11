Dak Prescott's Confidence in TJ Bass Should Comfort Cowboys Fans Ahead of NFL Opener

The Dallas Cowboys started the week of preparation for the team's NFL regular season opener against the division rival New York Giants, and the roster took another blow to end the week.

All-Pro guard Tyler Smith was sent to injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his thumb, while backup running back Malik Davis appears to have suffered a serious hip injury that could keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

That means players who were not expecting to have significant roles entering the 2026 campaign will have to quickly flip the switch and get ready for game under the bright lights at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

One of those players is backup offensive lineman T.J. Bass, who faces the tough task of replacing arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the league. Luckily for the Cowboys, the man Bass is tasked with protecting has full faith in the backup guard and believes he's ready to go.

Dak Prescott Praises TJ Bass

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass communicates against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While you can never fully replace a player of Smith's caliber, star quarterback Dak Prescott feels comfortable with Bass stepping in as a replacement. He put his confidence in Bass on full display when speaking to the media this week.

“No, I mean TJ's a true pro. I don't know the number of starts TJ has under his belt, but it's a good number. And just the number of plays he's come into the game and done exactly his job and done well at his job," Prescott told the media following Thursday's practice.

"So yeah, obviously you're missing a guy like Tyler, it sucks. But when you've got a guy like TJ, you don't even flinch.”

Throughout his career with the Cowboys, Bass has appeared in 48 games and has recorded 10 starts. Most impressively, in his eight starts over the past two seasons, Bass has never been called for holding. The ability to avoid mental mistakes is crucial for the Cowboys, and Bass' discipline is a valuable asset.

There is also the fact that Dallas turned down trade offers for Bass during the offseason and throughout the preseason, so not only does Bass have confidence from his quarterback, but he knows he is appreciated by the front office and coaching staff. Now, it's time to prove everyone right.

Bass will get that opportunity in a matter of days, when he faces off against the Giants' tough defensive front. Everyone will be hoping that he can step up and keep Prescott's jersey clean on opening night. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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